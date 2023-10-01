| Bayern Drops Top Spot In Bundesliga After Stalemate With Leipzig

By IANS Updated On - 12:30 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Berlin: Bayern Munich bounced back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw away to Leipzig thanks to the second-half goals from Harry Kane and Leroy Sane in the Bundesliga sixth round.

The Bundesliga leaders took control of the match from the kick-off but couldn’t do much damage to Leipzig’s well positioned defence, reports Xinhua.

The hosts then shocked Bayern against the flow of the game with 20 minutes gone when Xaver Schlager’s through ball allowed Lois Openda to break the deadlock on Leipzig’s first clear-cut opportunity.

Bayern seemed battered by the surprising opener whereas Leipzig showed a clinical chance conversion and made it 2-0 after Castello Lukeba latched onto a loose ball following a corner in the 26th minute.

The German giants eventually showed signs of life in the closing stages of the first half after Sane pulled a curl shot narrowly wide from the edge of the box.

Thomas Tuchel’s men picked up the pace after the restart, but the uninspired visitors still didn’t pose a lot of threat.

Bayern yet halved the deficit at the hour mark after a converted hand ball penalty allowed Kane to reap his eighth goal in his sixth Bundesliga appearance.

The visitors piled on the pressure and nearly levelled the scores three minutes later, but Raphael Guerreiro’s hammer missed just wide while Leipzig goalkeeper Janis Blaswich was equal to Mathys Tel’s attempt from inside the box moments later.

Bayern efforts paid off though in the 70th minute as Jamal Musiala’s square pass found Sane, who kept his cool and restored parity from very close range.

The German record champions pressed frenetically for the winner, but Leipzig stood firm and secured a share of spoils on home soil.

With the result, leaders Bayern drop to the third spot of the table while Leipzig slip to the fifth position.

Elsewhere, in-form Bayer Leverkusen benefitted on Bayern’s stalemate and jumped atop the standings after beating last-placed Mainz 3-0.

Stuttgart extended their winning run to four games as the second-half brace from Deniz Undav edged winless Cologne 2-0.

Wolfsburg secured their third straight win on home soil after Jonas Wind’s double strike saw off ten-men Eintracht Frankfurt.

Heidenheim upset Union Berlin 1-0 and inflicted the Eisernen their fourth consecutive defeat while Borussia Monchengladbach downed Bochum 3-1.