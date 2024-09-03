BC, OC power staff to stage protest on Wednesday at Vidyut Soudha over delayed promotions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 03:50 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Electricity Backward Classes and Other Castes Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) will be holding a maha dharna at Vidyut Soudha on Wednesday to voice its dissatisfaction with the prolonged delay in promotions.

According to JAC chairman K Kumar Swamy, BC and OC employees from several departments, including TG TRANSCO, GENCO, SPDCL, and NPDCL, have been waiting for their promotions for over two years and despite multiple requests, the management had not taken any concrete action to resolve their concerns.

In 2018, the High Court ordered the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to review all the promotions made in government departments and public sector organizations since 2011 by calculating the representation of SC and ST employees in each cadre and give promotions to the lost BC and OC employees, he said.

As per the orders of the High Court, the Telangana government issued orders to all government departments and public sector organizations in 2019 and issued orders to review the promotions and give promotions to the BC and OC employees who have lost their representation in the promotions made after June 2, 2014.

But so far the power utilities management was not implementing the order, he said.

A large number of BC and OC employees of power utilities from all the districts would taking part in the maha dharna, he informed.