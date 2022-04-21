Be alert and take precautions like masks and booster doses: Telangana DPH

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:59 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Hyderabad: In the wake of the recent rise of Covid infections in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the Telangana health authorities on Thursday issued an alert and urged people to take precautions like wearing masks at crowded locations and Covid booster doses to vulnerable individuals.

Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr G Srinivasa Rao said “at this juncture, there is no clarity whether the steady rise in Covid infections in Northern States is an indication of a fourth wave. However, given the past experience of facing past three waves, this is the right time for people in Telangana to start taking precautions”.

The upcoming months in Telangana will witness a number of marriages, family functions and festivals, which will definitely attract large gatherings. In such situations, it is better that individuals wear masks. People can lead a normal life but they should also ensure that masks are in use and Covid vaccines are administered to those who have missed out, he said.

For the past three months, daily Covid infections in Telangana have remained under 35 while the R value, which is the rate of reproduction, is 0.5, which is under safe limits. However, since the Covid infections are rising in other parts of the country, it is better to start taking precautions like adhering to masks in crowded places and getting booster doses, Dr Rao said.