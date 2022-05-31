Be aware of what’s happening in India

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:10 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: This article will help you deal with the current affairs section better. Here are a few sample questions with explanation that can be asked in the upcoming public examinations.

1. Which of the following statements is/are correct regarding the Stand Up India Scheme?

i. It has been extended up to the year 2025

ii. It offers free housing facilities in India

iii. It was launched by the Prime Minister on April 5, 2016

A. ii only B. i and ii only

C. i and iii only D. i, ii and iii

Ans: C

Explanation: The Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance had extended the Stand Up India scheme up to the year 2025. The Scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on April 5, 2016. The objective of this scheme is to facilitate loans from Scheduled Commercial Banks of value between Rs.10 lakh and Rs. 1 crore to at least one Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe borrower and at least one woman borrower per bank branch for setting up a green field enterprise.

2. Which of the following statements is/are correct regarding the Rajasthan’s tiger reserve?

i. RamgarhVishdhari Wildlife Sanctuary is the 7th tiger reserve in the State

ii. The National Tiger Conservation Authority has approved the conversion of the RamgarhVishdhari Wildlife Sanctuary into a tiger reserve.

iii. It is the country’s 22nd tiger reserve.

A. ii only B. i and ii only

C. ii and iii only D. i, ii and iii

Ans: A

Explanation: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change approved the conversion of the RamgarhVishdhari Wildlife Sanctuary in Rajasthan’s Bundi district into the 4th tiger reserve in the State. The proposal to convert the

RamgarhVishdhari Wildlife Sanctuary into a tiger reserve was given a green signal by the technical committee of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

3. Which of the following statements is/are correct regarding the SPARSH?

i. It is a web based portal

ii. It is related to Defence procurement

iii. The Ministry of Defence has implemented it

A. iii only B. i and ii only

C. i and iii only D. i, ii and iii

Ans: C

Explanation: The Ministry of Defence has implemented a web-based system SPARSH [System for Pension Administration (Raksha)].

4. Which of the following statements is/are correct regarding the LNG Facility plant?

i. It is the country’s first LNG Facility plant

ii. It is located at Nagpur, Maharashtra

iii. It was up by BaidyanathAyurvedic Group

A. ii only B. i and ii only

C. i and iii only D. i, ii and iii

Ans: D

Explanation: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways NitinGadkari inaugurated the country’s first LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) plant at Nagpur, Maharashtra. The LNG Facility plant has been set up by BaidyanathAyurvedic Group.

5. Consider the following statements regarding the ‘INDRA NAVY – 21’.

i. It is a biennial bilateral maritime exercise between Indian Navy and Russian Navy

ii. It was held in the Baltic Sea

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

A. i only B. ii only

C. Both i and ii D. Neither i nor ii

Ans: C

Explanation: The 12th edition of exercise INDRA NAVY, a biennial bilateral maritime exercise between Indian Navy and Russian Navy was held in the Baltic Sea from July 28 to 29, 2021. The Indian Navy was represented by the stealth Frigate INS Tabar whilst the Russian Federation Navy was represented by Corvettes RFS ZelyonyDol and RFS Odintsovo of the Baltic Fleet. The exercise included various facets of fleet operations such as anti-air firings, underway replenishment drills, helicopter ops, boarding drills and seamanship evolutions.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .