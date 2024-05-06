Be wary of false propaganda against BRS, says Harish

Medak: Former Minister T Harish Rao said the BJP was unleashing a false propaganda against the BRS and its Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy.

Speaking to news reporters in Narsapur on Monday, Harish Rao said the BRS had already filed a complaint in Patancheru as a fake video was being circulated against Venkatrami Reddy. BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao was known for carrying out such false propaganda hours before the polling to push voters into confusion. He had resorted to such an attempt during the Dubbak by-election in 2020, he said, calling upon citizens to be wary of such fake videos and false information ahead of polling.

Accusing the Congress Party of preparing to dissolve some existing districts, Harish Rao said the ruling party was not dismissing the news being circulated on the dissolving of some districts. The ruling party, which had not kept its promises made during the Assembly election campaign, was however, misleading the people by saying that they were implementing them, he added.