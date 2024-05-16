Take KCR’s development achievements to people, Nama tells social media warriors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 08:53 PM

Khammam: MP Nama Nageswara Rao said that the BRS social media warriors should work to take the development and welfare achievements of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to the people.

He interacted with social media warriors of BRS party at the MP’s camp office here on Thursday in the wake of Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Graduate’s MLC constituency election.

The social media warriors have a great responsibility in ensuring victory of the BRS MLC candidate Anugula Rakesh Reddy, he said.

Since the MLC elections were scheduled to be held on May 27 the social media warriors have to be active and carry out extensive campaigns on social media to elect the party candidate with a huge majority, Nageswara Rao noted.

He appealed to the voters to give first preference vote to the BRS candidate in the third number serial in the ballot paper.

Rakesh Reddy, a highly educated person from a common farmer’s family, came into politics with an ambition to serve the public and hence he should be supported.

The BRS nominee worked hard to succeed in life and knew the hardships of the poor, the problems of students, unemployed, employed and graduates.

If Rakesh Reddy was elected he would work to increase the honour of the graduates in the legislature, Nageswara Rao said.