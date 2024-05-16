BRS complains to DGP Ravi Gupta on violence against party activists, seeks stringent action

Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting with the DGP here, BRS Nagarkurnool MP candidate RS Praveen Kumar highlighted incidents in Atchampet, Kollapur, and Nagarkurnool areas under Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituency.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: The BRS on Thursday raised serious concerns over recent violent attacks targeting the party activists in various areas, urging DGP Ravi Gupta to take stringent action.

They submited a representation stating that the attacks on the BRS activists were being carried out by the Congress cadre, with the support extended by the ruling Congress including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

He said the Congress leaders were targeting the BRS cadre and carrying out assaults using deadly weapons. He pointed out that the Congress leaders attacked the residence of BRS councilor Sunkari Nirmala Balaraju’s in Atchampet recently, in the Chief Minister’s native district.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Praveen Kumar expressed dissatisfaction with the police’s failure to apprehend the perpetrators. He stressed on the deteriorating law and order situation in Telangana, especially repeated attacks occurring in Revanth Reddy’s native district.

He also pointed out the violence by the Congress leaders against the BRS cadre during polling in Vanguru and criticised police inaction.

The BRS leader raised concerns over attacks in other regions, attributing them to alleged gangs associated with Atchampet MLA Vamsikrishna and instigated by Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao in Kollapur.

He urged the DGP to provide gunmens to former MLAs Guvvala Balaraju and Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy for their security, from the Congress assailants.

He appealed to the police to register cases under PD Act and initiate stringent action against the Congress leaders indulging in such physical attacks, failing which the law and order situation could worsen further. BRS former MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, Marri Janardhan Reddy, and Harshavardhan Reddy among others were also present.