Bear additional vaccine cost from PM CARES: KTR

Hyderabad: MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao urged the Centre to do away with differential pricing for the procurement of Covid vaccines for the inoculation drive for individuals above 18 years from May 1.

The Minister tweeted, “We agreed for One Nation – One Tax (GST) … But now we see, One Nation – Two different vaccine prices!? For Govt of India @ Rs 150 and State Govts @ Rs 400”. He added, “Can’t the GoI subsume any additional cost from PM CARES & help rapid vaccination across India?” The Minister concluded his tweet with hashtag #SabkaSaathSabkoVaccine.

