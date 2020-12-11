Beat the winter with Crompton’s water heaters

Hot water has become exceedingly important today as it is used now more than ever to not only rejuvenate but also keep you healthy overall

Hyderabad: With modern technologies, diverse product features and a legacy of trust and quality-performance for over 75 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has launched the Rapid Jet Plus Instant Water Heaters – a range with superior heating performance that offer hassle-free installation, safety and aesthetic design.

Hot water has become exceedingly important today as it is used now more than ever to not only rejuvenate but also keep you healthy overall. With multiple baths taken in a day by families to protect them from germs for an overall wellbeing, running hot water is a must especially in Indian households where bucket baths are a routine.

Crompton’s Rapid Jet Plus Instant Water Heaters is a one stop solution in delivering the perfect hot water instantly. A range of enhanced style with elegant and sleek designs, these water heaters are also built aesthetically to suit even the most stylish bathroom decor. In addition, as installation from trusted sources also becomes a key need, Crompton offers a hassle-free installation post purchase with an ISI marked for added safety.

Apart from powerful heating element for fast water heating of up to 45°C in 10 minutes and retains heat for longer period of time, it has advanced 4-level safety that prevents the water heater from overheating which may lead to mishappenings and in rare cases, even a burst.

It is available across markets in India as well as ecommerce and the price range for the water heaters is from Rs 4650 to Rs 5400.

