“Because of ‘KKHH’ I’m a star today”: Rani Mukerji at ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ special screening

The makers of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' re-released the film to celebrate 25 years of SRK-Kajol-Rani starrer

By ANI Published Date - 10:20 AM, Mon - 16 October 23

ANI Photo

Mumbai: Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji along with director Karan Johar on Sunday night surprised the fans as they visited a theatre during the screening of their 1998 romantic drama film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ in Mumbai.

The makers of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ re-released the film to celebrate 25 years of SRK-Kajol-Rani starrer.

Several pictures and videos from their visit went viral on social media in which the trio could be seen interacting with the audience.

During the interaction, Rani thanked director Karan Johar for making this film and said “because of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ I am a star today.” In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), SRK’s fan club shared a clip from the event in which the ‘Mardaani’ actor could be seen expressing gratitude towards KJo.

She said, “… Rahul to fall in love with Tina over Anjali. So, that’s only because of Karan. So, thank you Karan for that. I was 17 when I did this movie and today, my daughter’s turning 8, just like Sana (Saeed) on-screen, just like my daughter. So, because of KKHH, I’m a star today. Thank you all of you for loving us for so many years and please continue this love for the next 25 years.”

However, the other lead cast of the film Kajol and Salman Khan were missing from the event.

Talking about ‘KKHH’, released on October 16, 1998, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherjee in the lead roles. The movie bagged several awards and received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

Apart from the lead cast, the flick also starred Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever.

The movie proved to be a trendsetter of the ’90s. From cementing the trend of gifting friendship bands on Friendship Day to SRK’s ‘cool’ pendant and Anjali’s bob-cut, the film set the pace for many new trends.