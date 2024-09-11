Begumpet police nabs automobile thief, two others; 59 bikes recovered

The accused Sai Kumar confessed to have committed 59 bike thefts across Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 September 2024, 08:07 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Begumpet police caught an automobile thief involved in several cases and recovered 59 bikes, altogether worth Rs 42 lakh on Wednesday. Two receivers of the stolen bikes were also held.

The arrested automobile thief was identified as R Chaitanya Sai Kumar (33) from Bhadradri-Kothagudem and the receivers were M Jagadeesh and K Hari Krishna.

Sai Kumar confessed to have committed 59 bike thefts across Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates.

According to the police, Sai Kumar, who briefly worked as cameras assistant for vernacular TV programs targeted motorcycles parked at parking spaces at metro stations at Paradise, Uppal, LB Nagar, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Balanagar and Nagole.

Using duplicate key, he stole them and concealed them at railway stations and bus stations to avoid suspicion. With the help of receivers, he created forged vehicle documents and sold the vehicles to customers at lower rates.