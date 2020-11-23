Being kind helps in spreading positivity

Kindness is best learned by feeling it so that they can express it, students at the event told.

Students of class X at Pallavi Model School, Alwal celebrated World Kindness Day at an online assembly. At the virtual session, students highlighted the importance of being kind in various situations through a heart touching video.

It also showed the importance of being kind. Scientifically it was proved that being kind makes us mentally, emotionally and physically strong. Kindness is best learned by feeling it so that they can express it, students at the event told.

The PPT highlighted that what we experience when being kind are because of endomorphs and serotonins. They activate areas of brain that are associated with pleasure, social connection and trust.

These feelings of joyfulness are proven to be contagious, encouraging more kind behavior by giver and recipient. This important chemical affects learning, memory, mood sleep and health and digestion. Children with a positive outlook have greater attention spans, more willingness to learn and better creative thinking to improve the performance of children.

Speaking at the event Headmistress Susan John asked the students to reflect upon kindness, saying that it was one of the most important and unifying human principles.Grade X coordinator Shirin Madhuri also spoke.

