Bellampalli MLA appeals to tribals to send their kids to schools

Mancherial: Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah on Wednesday appealed to the tribals to send their children to schools as the government was providing quality education and hostel facilities. He was speaking at a mega community outreach programme held by Thandur police who distributed 25 kg of rice and blankets to 300 tribal families each, school bags to 100 students and sports kits to youngsters at the remote Bejjala village in Thandur mandal on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana and DCP Uday Kumar Reddy.

Addressing a gathering of around 1,000 tribals belonging to Bejjala and surrounding hamlets under Narsapur (G) village, Chinnaiah urged the aboriginal tribals to encourage their wards in studies. He said that they could now happily depend on the Sate-run schools and hostels where a slew of facilities were extended to the tribals, including nutritious rice meals in the hostels.

The legislator opined that IPS and IAS officers should emerge from tribal hamlets to develop their areas. He assured to strive for creating a black-top road to Bejjala which was a long-pending dream of locals. He stated that he would invite Commissioner of Police Satyanarayan for the inaugural ceremony and host a lunch for tribals soon.

Satyanarayana said that policemen always care for the public, for tribals in particular. He said that the tribal habitations were undergoing rapid development and told the locals to utilise the government schemes. He reiterated that policemen would always give importance for the welfare of ethnic tribes. He promised to extend all support to the residents.

The IPS officer sought the tribals not to trust anti-social elements and to share information of strangers with policemen. He urged them to take part in the development process of hamlets. He told local police officials to tour the tribal habitations and to address problems faced by them. He wanted them to win the trust of the ethnic tribes by being accessible and supportive to them.

Bellampalli ACP Raheman, Thandur Inspector K Babu Rao and his counterparts from Bellampalli Raju and Jagadish, Madaram Sub-Inspector K Manasa and her colleagues Ramulu, Sekhar Reddy, Bhaskar, Sammaiah, Prasanth Reddy, Sarpanch of the village Jangu Bai and many others were present.

Photo: MLA Durgam Chinnaiah handing over a bag of rice grains to a tribal at Bejjala under Narsapur (G) gram panchayat in Thandur mandal on Wednesday. Ramagundam CP Satyanarayana is also seen in this photograph.

