‘Below the Belt’ to be Screened in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:00 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: Endometriosis Foundation of India will be screening the globally acclaimed film ‘Below the Belt’, for the first time in India, in Hyderabad on March 3. Director of the documentary, Shannon Cohn said, “this film focuses on the issue of endometriosis and the impact it has on the health and well-being of those with the condition.”

This NGO is dedicated to nurturing research, forming support networks, and fostering advocacy and awareness on a national scale. It aims to change the unknown nature of endometriosis.

“Endometriosis is a chronic medical condition in which endometrial tissue grows outside of the uterus in areas such as the pelvis, abdomen, bladder, diaphragm, and even the brain. This disorder can be found in one out of every ten women,” says Dr. Vimee Bindra, founder of the Endometriosis Foundation of India.

Attendees will get a chance to watch the film and engage in conversations with medical experts about the disease and the challenges that it presents.