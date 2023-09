Bengaluru Bandh Report: Cauvery River Water Dispute Between Karnataka And Tamil Nadu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: Bengaluru witnessed a city-wide bandh on Tuesday in protest of the release of Cauvery water to the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu. Farmers, opposition party members, and pro-Kannada groups came together to protest.