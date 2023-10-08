Bengaluru Metro’s much-awaited purple line to be operational from October 9

By ANI Published Date - 06:11 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Representational Image.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Metro‘s Purple Line also known as the Whitefield-Challaghatta Metro corridor will be fully operational from Monday, October 9, without any official inauguration, Bangalore Central MP, PC Mohan informed on Sunday.

In a post on X, PC Mohan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to commence services on the new stretches of the Purple Line without postponing operations for a formal inauguration ceremony with VIP presence.

The 2.1-km Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura and 2.05-km Kengeri-Challaghatta sections will open to the public from 5 am. They are part of the Purple Line, which will stretch from Whitefield in the east to Challaghatta in the west and span 42.85 km.

“PM Narendra Modi Ji has instructed BMRCL to throw open services on the new stretches of the purple line (Challaghatta to Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield) on an immediate basis and without delaying the operations to hold any formal inauguration ceremony with a VIP presence,” a communique, posted by PC Mohan on X said.

It further said that this is another demonstration of cutting down VIP culture in the country and placing public interest as the top priority.

“We must place on record PM Modi ji’s invaluable contribution to Bengaluru – the most among any other PMs,” it said.

It further said that whether it is the long-pending approvals for the Suburban Rail, the rapid approval and construction of the STRR (Satellite Town Ring Road), the expansion of Namma Metro Phase 2A and 2B, the addition of electric buses to augment BMTC’s fleet size under the FAME-II scheme, or the expansion of Kempegowda International Airport with a new terminal (T2), PM Modi has truly prioritised the development of Bengaluru.

“All of these infrastructure projects will ease the commute in the city and greatly contribute to enhancing the quality of life of an average Bengalurean,” the communique said.

On the occasion of throwing opening of the new stretch of Namma Metro’s purple line, the three MPs representing Bengaluru, DV Sadananda Gowda, PC Mohan and Tejasvi Surya, have extended gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for his ‘invaluable contribution’ to the city’s development and constant support for Bengaluru.