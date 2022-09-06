Tuesday, Sep 6, 2022
Bengaluru rains: Netizens vent ire on social media

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 04:44 PM, Tue - 6 September 22
Incessant rain caused inconvenience to the road users in Bengaluru.

Hyderabad: People of Bengaluru are facing the brunt of incessant rains as it has thrown life out of gear. The Capital of Karnataka is facing huge traffic jams as several parts were waterlogged due to flash floods. With knee-deep water on roads and lakes overflowing, people are having a harrowing time.

The Outer Ring Road, Bellandur, was also completely inundated in water causing inconvenience to heavy vehicles and office-goers.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is facing the ire of the residents for poor infrastructure and not taking preventive measures. Citizens are taking to social media to express their anger at the failure of BBMP.

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted to the Bengaluru rains:

