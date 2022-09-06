Bengaluru rains: Netizens vent ire on social media

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:44 PM, Tue - 6 September 22

Incessant rain caused inconvenience to the road users in Bengaluru.

Hyderabad: People of Bengaluru are facing the brunt of incessant rains as it has thrown life out of gear. The Capital of Karnataka is facing huge traffic jams as several parts were waterlogged due to flash floods. With knee-deep water on roads and lakes overflowing, people are having a harrowing time.

The Outer Ring Road, Bellandur, was also completely inundated in water causing inconvenience to heavy vehicles and office-goers.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is facing the ire of the residents for poor infrastructure and not taking preventive measures. Citizens are taking to social media to express their anger at the failure of BBMP.

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted to the Bengaluru rains:

#BengaluruRains | Residents of Greenwood Regency in Sarjapura road move their vehicles out of the basement.

I can imagine this being the case in several apartments in #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/j7LBs5Ze5l — Gautam (@gautyou) September 4, 2022

Bengaluru Rains : Outer Ring Road Ecospace on the Maruthi showroom side. Time – 10:50 PM on 4 Sep 2022 pic.twitter.com/UIMiMWy3B1 — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) September 4, 2022

#bengalururains The flyover (as we say) is cut off. What a plight for the working class who need to go to work (can’t really have that WFH option).

What a bloody joke of taxpayers’ money. Location: Marathahalli Flyover

Time: 6:50 A.M. (Today) pic.twitter.com/nWFYZu1GRF — Rishi Bhattacharjee (@rishi0308) September 5, 2022

#ecospace #bengalururains #bangalorerain A person who was about to drown and die was saved by other one at outer ring road. #bangalorerain pic.twitter.com/VPZ6rQtPx2 — Madhu M (@MadhunaikBunty) September 5, 2022