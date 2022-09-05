KTR stresses on bold reforms in urban planning

Published Date - 08:14 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Hyderabad: Stressing on the need for bold reforms in urban planning and governance, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao urged Central Government to infuse capital in such initiatives and plan things accordingly.

The Minister also wanted a change in mindset and approach. “We need bold reforms in urban planning & governance. Get away from conservative mindset & thing radical. Clean Roads, Clean Water, Clean Air & Better Storm water management systems are not hard to build. We need capital infusion: urge union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh PuriJi to plan this & happy to help” KT Rama Rao said on Twitter on Monday.

His comment came in the wake of heavy rains that submerged several areas in Bengaluru and critical comments on Bengaluru’s infrastructure on social media. He emphasized on nation building and displaying the might of collective will. “I am aware that some of friends in Hyderabad will not like what I said because in the past, we were taunted by some Bengaluru leaders in similar situations. But if we have to grow as a nation, we need to learn from each other’s experiences & show the might of collective will” the Minister said in his tweet.

He further tweeted “To all those, who are mocking the water-logged Bengaluru: Our cities are our primary economic engines driving the States or country’s growth. With rapid urbanisation & sub-urbanisation, infrastructure is bound to crumble as we haven’t infused enough capital into upgrading the same.”