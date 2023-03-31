Bengaluru: Woman sitting in park dragged into car, gang-raped

By IANS Published Date - 10:15 AM, Fri - 31 March 23

Bengaluru: A young woman, who was sitting in a park with her male friend, was forcibly dragged into a car and gang-raped, police said on Friday.

The case has been reported in the Koramangala police station limits.

The police have arrested a gang of four persons in connection with the case. The arrested accused have been identified as Satish, Vijay, Sridhar and Kiran.

According to police, the incident took place late night of March 25. The young woman was sitting with her male friend at the National Games Village Park. The accused persons threatened her male friend and dragged her into the car.

The victim told police that she was gang-raped in the moving car. The police said that the accused drove the car to Domlur, Indiranagar, Anekal and Nice Road and committed the crime throughout the night.

The accused later left her near her residence in the early hours of March 26. After reaching home at 4 a.m, the victim was taken to a hospital, and later lodged a complaint with the police.