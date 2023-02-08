Four youngsters gang rape minor girl in Hyderabad

In the incident which came to light on Wednesday, the 16-year-old girl who lives with her family members in Chandrayanagutta, went to buy medicines from a nearby pharmacy on February 4.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:03 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Hyderabad: A minor girl was allegedly confined, sedated and gang raped by four youngsters in Chandrayangutta.

There she was approached by an unidentified woman who trapped her with a promise of getting the same medicine at a discounted price.

Sources said the woman then took the girl to Kandikal Gate, where she allegedly handed her over to four youths, who were under the influence of psychotropic substances.

As they misbehaved with the minor girl, she started crying. Then, the four youths who locked her in a room there, allegedly put the music system loud to prevent the sound from going out.

Later, she was forced to drink soft drink laced with sedatives and when she was intoxicated, the youths raped her.

Then they left her at the spot and fled. The girl recovered from intoxication and reached home the next morning.

The girl informed her mother about the ordeal, and based on a complaint from her parents, the Chandrayangutta police booked a case and are investigating.

Special teams have been formed to identify the youths and the woman and nab them. The girl was sent to the hospital for a medical examination.