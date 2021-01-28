Best Hypnotherapist award to Mancherial lad

The hypnotherapist, who operates ‘MindValley Hypnotherapy’ at Laxmi Talkies Crossroads, obtained a certificate from Jacquin Hypnosis Academy, United Kingdom, in 2019.

By | Published: 6:31 pm

Mancherial: Ch Sheshikiran Patel, a hypnotherapist from Mancherial town, has been selected for the ‘Best Hypnotherapist’ award constituted by Global Triumphant Foundation for 2020-21 for his contribution to the field. He will receive the award in a virtual ceremony to be held on Saturday.

Sheshikiran expressed happiness at being chosen for giving the global award. “I am delighted to have been selected for the honour which will encourage me to work harder to render quality service to patients and to build a healthy society. I thank all those who extended their support to my practice,” he said.

The hypnotherapist, who operates ‘MindValley Hypnotherapy’ at Laxmi Talkies Crossroads, obtained a certificate from Jacquin Hypnosis Academy, United Kingdom, in 2019.

