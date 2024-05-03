Bhadrachalam: CRPF grooms tribal women in self-reliance

Adivasi women embark on a journey of financial self-reliance

By James Edwin Published Date - 3 May 2024, 11:36 PM

ITDA PO Prateek Jain launching the home-made products of ‘Home Shakthi’ in Bhadrachalam.

Kothagudem: A group of tribal women in Bhadrachalam have embarked on a journey of financial self-reliance, thanks to CRPF 141 Battalion’s civic action initiative.

As many as 20 Adivasi women who have formed a group were trained by the CRPF personnel to make scented phenyl, gel candles and washing powder, recently. The CRPF also provided the raw materials required to make the products free of cost after completion of the training.

Now the group is making the products under the brand name ‘Home Shakthi Products’ and started marketing them locally. Bhadrachalam ITDA project officer Prateek Jain has recently launched the products along with CRPF 141 Bn second in command Preethi C.

The project officer appreciated the group members for coming together to manufacture products to support themselves financially. He assured them to provide a marketing facility and make arrangements for supplying the products to ashram schools and hostels from the next academic year.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’ the women’s group president Kondru Sudharani said the products they sell are manufactured at their residences only. There has been a good response from the public and many consumers appreciate the quality of their washing powder.

They have also approached the government hospital to supply their products and in the future, they would convert their venture into a small-scale industry to support their families as well as to provide employment opportunities to a few others, she said.

Another leader of the group P Vasundhara said that their products are presently being displayed at the ITDA darbar (grievance day meeting) held every Monday. The PO has assured us to give space for an outlet in the ITDA complex to sell the products.

Sudharani and Vasundhara thanked the CRPF 141 Bn commandant Ritesh Thakur and second in command Preethi for their support to the group to help them earn a livelihood. The group would make proper use of the opportunity to grow financially, they said.

Sudharani also leads an organisation, Adivasi Mahila Chaitanya Shakthi which helps meritorious students from poor families to continue their studies. During the Covid, the group manufactured around 5000 face masks and distributed them in agency villages free of cost.