Bhadrachalam: Nursing student dies in suspicious manner, family members stage protest

24 May 2024

Kothagudem: Tension prevailed for some time in Bhadrachalam town in the district on Friday as family members; student and dalit unions staged protest over the suspicious death of a nursing student at a local college.

It might be noted that a B. Sc (Nursing) first year student, P Karunya (18) studying at Maruthi Paramedical Academy College and School of Nursing in the town died under suspicious circumstances in college premises on Thursday.

The deceased belonged to Siddiq Nagar in Konijerla mandal in Khammam district and was staying in the college hostel. It was said that her friends took the student with multiple injuries and bleeding profusely from the ear and nose to Government Area Hospital during early hours. She succumbed to the injuries during the late evening hours on Thursday.

The student’s friends reportedly told the locals that they saw a stranger entering the hostel in the night. The college management in a rather dubious manner had given two different versions about the student’s death. Initially the college warden maintained that the student had a history of fits and slipped down in the bathroom and suffered injuries. Later the college management said she slipped from an upper floor of the hostel. However, her family members said Karunya had no history of fits.

Family members and some dalit activists during the protest tried to barge into the college and attack the college secretary and correspondent Dr. SL Kantha Rao but the local police came to his rescue. The protestors even refused to listen to the local MLA Dr.Tellam Venkat Rao, who tried to pacify them.

SFI district secretary Burra Veerabhadram alleged that the college management was responsible for the suspicious death of the student and the recognition of the college should be cancelled. He wanted criminal cases registered against the college management.

He demanded the college management to explain why they deleted the CCTV footage of the incident if itwas not their fault. He wanted the Directorate of Medical Education and Nursing Council to respond to the incident and take appropriate action.