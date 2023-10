Bhagavanth Kesari Review | Balakrishna, Sreeleela, Kajal, Anil Ravipudi

Balakrishna is seen as Bhagavanth Kesari, an ex-policeman from Adilabad. Sreeleela played Vijju.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Bhagavanth Kesari is a story revolving around the lead character with the same name and his adopted daughter, Vijju Papa. Balakrishna is seen as Bhagavanth Kesari, an ex-policeman from Adilabad. Sreeleela played Vijju.