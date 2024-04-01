Watch: Mahesh Babu’s ‘Kurchi Madatha Petti’ song goes global, played during NBA game

A video of the song being played during the half time of an NBA game in Houston in the United States is now going viral.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 April 2024, 04:24 PM

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu‘s super hit song ‘Kurchi Madatha Petti’, composed by Thaman for the star’s recent movie Guntur Kaaram, has now gotten more popular, with it being played at a global platform.

A video of the song being played during the half time of an NBA game in Houston in the United States is now going viral. The official page X (formerly Twitter) page of the movie Guntu Kaaram posted the video and saying “Witness the #KurchiMadathaPetti mania spreading globally”.

Adding more details, the official account shared that the song was played during the NBA match which was being played in the Toyota Center in Houston.

“Witness the #KurchiMadathaPetti mania spreading globally! Superstar @urstrulymahesh’s electrifying #KurchiMadathaPetti dance lit up the Toyota Center in Houston during the NBA game halftime #GunturKaaram (sic.)” the official account posted on Monday.

Witness the #KurchiMadathaPetti mania spreading globally! 🔥 Superstar @urstrulymahesh‘s electrifying #KurchiMadathaPetti dance lit up the Toyota Center in Houston during the NBA game halftime ❤️‍🔥#GunturKaaram pic.twitter.com/rAioO44EcW — Guntur Kaaram (@GunturKaaram) April 1, 2024