Bhagavanth Kesari teaser: Balayya roars in Telangana this time

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:22 AM, Sat - 10 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Bhagavanth Kesari is the upcoming film of Nandamuri Balakrishna. This is Balayya’s 108th film. Anil Ravipudi is the director of the film. Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi produced the film under the banner of Shine Screens.

The makers of Bhagavanth Kesari released the official teaser for the film today on the occasion of Balakrishna’s birthday. The teaser looks terrific with Balakrishna roaring in Telangana this time with a solid mass touch.

The teaser of Bhagavath Kesari opens with the introduction of the antagonist of the film played by the Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal. Balakrishna is introduced as a harsh man with mass action. Balayya’s Hindi dialogues are the highlight of the teaser. His looks are also good and mass appealing. Thaman who is filling the soul of Balayya’s movies in recent times made some sound again in this teaser.

‘Adavi Bidda, Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari. Ee peru chana yellu yaaduntadhi’. This particular dialogue towards the end of the Bhagavanth Kesari teaser is the power-packed part of the entire teaser.

Bhagavanth Kesari is going to be released for this year’s Dussehra. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. Sreeleela played an important role.

The Bhagavanth Kesari teaser is now available on Junglee Music Telugu.

