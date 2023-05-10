Arjun Rampal makes his Telugu debut with NBK108

Arjun Rampal, the national award-winning actor is on board for NBK108 for a very important role. The makers released a poster today.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:14 AM, Wed - 10 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Arjun Rampal, the national award-winning actor, had actually planned to make his Telugu debut with Pawan Kalyan‘s film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. But due to the date clashes, the actor stepped back from the film, and another Bollywood actor, Bobby Deol, grabbed the role. But Arjun Rampal’s wish to act in Telugu movies has been left over. Today comes an interesting update from the actor that he is on board for another star’s film.

The makers of Balakrishna’s NBK108 released a video today featuring Arjun Rampal. This is an announcement video that the actor is on board for the film for a very important role.

The video shows Arjun Rampal saying Balakrishna‘s dialogue from the film Legend. Anil Ravipudi is also surprised to see Arjun Rampal say the dialogue with perfection. Arjun Rampal, in return, said that he is excited to be a part of Balayya Babu’s film and asked the Telugu audience to wait for his presence alongside Balakrishna in the film.

NBK108 is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens. Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead. Sreeleela is playing a prominent role. Thaman S. composed the music for the film.

NBK108 is set against the backdrop of rural Telangana. The makers officially released a couple of Balakrishna posters. However, the film’s title has not yet been announced. NBK108 is going to be released on October 20 for Dussehra.

– Kiran