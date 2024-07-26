Bhagirath Pandey elected as Warangal Marwadi Samaj president

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 10:52 PM

Warangal: A Warangal-based businessman Bhagirath Pandey was elected as the president of Warangal district Sikhwal Brahmin Samaj (Marwadi Samaj).

In an election held in the presence of the samaj’s election committee and prominent members of the community, Pandey was unanimously chosen as the samaj president. Speaking after his election he promised to work tirelessly for the development of Marwadi samaj.

The community elders Devilal Joshi, Jagdish Joshi, former president of the samaj Radheshyam Joshi, Ramesh Kolaria, Harish Vyas, Bankat Pandya, Suresh Joshi, Chandraprakash Joshi and others felicitated Pandey. The community leaders congratulated him.