| Bharat Jagruthis Professor Jayashankar Award To Be Presented To Prof N Gopi On June 21

Bharat Jagruthi’s Professor Jayashankar award to be presented to Prof N Gopi on June 21

Till date, N Gopi has written 56 books, including 26 poetry collections, seven essay collections, five translations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Till date, N Gopi has written 56 books, including 26 poetry collections, seven essay collections, five translations

Hyderabad: The Bharat Jagruthi’s Professor Kothapalli Jayashankar Vishita Sahitya Award would be presented to Professor N Gopi from Yadadri Bhongir district for his contribution to the field of literature.

The award is constituted this year and professor N Gopi is the first person to get the award. He will be presented with a cash award of Rs.1,01,116 and Swarna Kankanam.

The award would be presented to Professor N Gopi by Bharat Jagruthi president and MLC K Kavitha along with other eminent personalities at a programme to be held on Wednesday at Telangana Saraswath Parishad, Abids.

Till date, N Gopi has written 56 books, including 26 poetry collections, seven essay collections, five translations and others. His works have been translated into different Indian languages, besides German, Persian and Russian. He served as Telugu University Vice Chancellor and also as in-charge Vice Chancellor of Kakatiya and Dravida Universities.

Also Read Telangana youngster’s innovation impresses Oman Minister