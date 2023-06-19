Telangana youngster’s innovation impresses Oman Minister

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 09:20 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Jeddah: A water pump set controller developed by a young Telangana innovator has caught the attention of Gulf agriculture authorities. The device, developed by 38-year-old Monde Srinivas, controls the ignition and off the device according to water levels without any sophisticated technology.

Srinivas’ presentation impressed many delegates who participated in the recently concluded G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting at Hyderabad. The meeting was attended by some of India’s friendly countries as observers besides G20 prominent members such as Saudi Arabia, USA.

Oman, the second largest country in terms of geographical area and prominent in agriculture produce in the Gulf region, has evinced interest in the device. Oman is working to self-sufficiency in agriculture products by encouraging its farmers to adopt advanced farming technologies to reduce import dependency.

Oman Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Dr. Saud Bin Hamoud Al Habsi, who is expert in the field, also holds PhD from a prestigious US university, held a detailed meeting with Srinivas and impressed by the innovation, he invited Srinivas to Oman.

The device also impressed Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who instructed the Telangana State Innovation Cell to render all possible support to Srinivas, who was invited to the World Telugu Council innovation meeting on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial conclave.

Srinivas, who hails from a remote village in Mallapur Mandal near Metpally in Jagtial district, told ‘Telangana Today’ over phone that his innovation named as Neerati Robo works without any sensors and conductors even electricity simply based on water levels configuration. The device is well suited for all weather conditions and without any adverse effect of lightning and thunderstorms, unlike other electronic equipped devices. It is also cost effective and also saves power consumption and water as it controls the motor, he said.

He said that he developed the device following the death of a young farmer in his village who was electrocuted while starting the water pump motor. Srinivas is planning to visit Oman to meet the Omani minister and to demonstrate his device to Omani authorities and businessmen.