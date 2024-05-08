BJP invoking Pakistan to emotionally manipulate people for electoral gains, says KCR

The ruling party had also maligned the nation on international platforms through undemocratic decisions like the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal apart from targetting whoever opposed it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 11:16 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday said the BJP was invoking Pakistan for its electoral gains and neglecting real issues concerning the nation.

The ruling party had also maligned the nation on international platforms through undemocratic decisions like the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal apart from targetting whoever opposed it.

Also Read KCR slams Congress government for unfulfilled promises

Addressing well-attended roadshows at Patancheru and Dundigal as part of his election campaign by bus, Chandrashekhar Rao said the BJP’s tactics revolved around diverting attention from critical issues by engaging in mere rhetoric against Pakistan.

“Rather than addressing pressing issues facing our nation, the BJP repeatedly stirs up the row with Pakistan for votes. Pakistan, being a tiny country, would not dare to challenge us if given a stern response. The BJP’s attempt to emotionally manipulate people by invoking Pakistan is unacceptable,” he said.

Citing the undemocratic arrests of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS MLC K Kavitha, the BRS supremo underscored the growing concern expressed internationally including by countries like the USA. He criticised the BJP’s claims on India’s global image, stating that its claims of being a Vishwa Guru were proving to be a farce.

Reflecting on Modi’s tenure, the former Chief Minister denounced the BJP’s failure to fulfill over 150 slogans and promises made to the people. He pointed out that while the prices of essential commodities as well as petrol, diesel and LPG soared, the promised “Ache Din” (good days) never arrived under Modi’s leadership.

Expressing dismay over the BJP’s policies favouring capitalists over the welfare of the common people, Chandrashekhar Rao said the Centre was prioritising corporate interests at the expense of public sector undertakings.

“While the BJP-led Central government waived off about Rs.15 lakh crore corporate loans, it did not extend similar help to public sector undertakings and instead, is selling them off. Modi is making efforts to privatise airports, ports, railways and even the LIC,” he said, highlighting the negligence of the Prime Minister towards issues like depreciating rupee value, rising fuel prices and also the government’s attempts to privatise key sectors.

Addressing local issues, Chandrashekhar Rao recalled the positive impact of the BRS government’s policies on areas like Patancheru, where industrial growth flourished due to uninterrupted power and water supply.

He listed out numerous initiatives including laying of new pipelines, the development of Hyderabad into a power island and other efforts for development of the capital region into an economic growth engine.

He criticised the Congress government’s neglect of these policies, leading to a downturn in the real estate sector and shifting of industries to other States due to disruptions in basic amenities like water supply and power. “Both Bade Bhai and Chote Bhai are ruining our lives.

We need the BRS to safeguard our rights and interests. We have reports that the BRS is winning over 12 MP seats in Telangana,” he said urging party leaders and activists to intensify efforts to secure victory for the BRS in the upcoming elections.