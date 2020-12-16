Bhongir man supplying fruits to monkeys selected for honorary doctorate

Ravula Mohan Reddy of Edullagudem of Valigonda mandal in the district had been supplying fruits to monkeys in the forest area between Kothagudem and Bhoodan Pochampally for a long time.

Yadadri-Bhongir: A private employee who has been spending half of his monthly salary for suppling fruits and constructing water tubs to quench thirst of monkeys was selected for award of an honorary doctorate by Glocal Concord Virtual University.

Ravula Mohan Reddy of Edullagudem of Valigonda mandal in the district had been supplying fruits to monkeys in the forest area between Kothagudem and Bhoodan Pochampally for a long time. While going to his work place in Dothigudem, he noticed many monkeys being run over on roads, as they came out of forest areas in search of food. Moved by their plight, he bagan spending his money to supply fruits to monkeys on his holidays and also set up water tubs in the reserve forest area to quench thirst of monkeys in summer.

Speaking to Telangana Today over phone, Mohan Reddy said the university vice chancellor told him about his selection in the social service category.

