Bhumi Pednekar beats winter blues with ‘desi’ hacks

Published: 12:31 pm

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has made headlines announcing her switch to vegetarianism, has not only won the hearts of her fans, for her dedicated fitness routine but has received shout- outs from her peers, too.

Sharing a message closer to home, the star took to social media to talk about her winter health routine. Being vocal about a healthy diet and workout routine, Bhumi inspires her followers regularly to stay fit and strong to lead a healthy life.

From choosing the right vegetables for immunity and strength during this season, to adopting a traditional route to manage her respiratory health, Bhumi certainly is on a winter-care streak.

Sharing a message on Instagram, she talks about how easy it is to catch a cold or cough amid the low temperatures and hustle-bustle of film shoots. Therefore, for a healthy lifestyle during this time, she manages cold and flu symptoms by following a few simple doctor-approved practices like drinking lukewarm water, doing regular steam inhalation, exercising daily and of course, eating nutritious home-cooked meals.

Speaking about it, Bhumi tells IANSlife, “Health has always been on the top of my list when it comes to self-care. I believe that if one is not careful about their health and well-being especially during peak months like winter, it can slow you down. One day you’re feeling fine, the next, you have blocked nose and cough.

My ‘nuskhas’ are simple, and one that I learned by just observing my mother. As a child, whenever I have cough and cold symptoms, she would make me practice steam inhalation using our household favorite, Vicks Vaporub. I still practice this today as it has traditional ingredients like Niligiri, pudina, camphor, and ajwain, and gives fast relief from blocked nose and cough. To ensure I was warm inside-out, my mum would give me a cup of haldi doodh right after.”