| Bhumi Pednekars Thank You For Coming Gets A Flying Start Rakes In This Amount On Day 1

Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Thank You For Coming’ gets a flying start, rakes in this amount on Day 1

Actor Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Thank You For Coming' opened to a positive response

By ANI Published Date - 11:45 AM, Sat - 7 October 23

Mumbai: Actor Bhumi Pednekar-starrer ‘Thank You For Coming’ opened to a positive response.

The film, which is directed by Karan Boolani, hit the theatres on October 6. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has managed to do decent business on release day at the box office.

It has minted Rs 1.06 crore in India on day 1.

“#ThankYouForComing attracts its share of audience at urban centres, despite multiple films [new + holdover titles] to choose from… A good start, considering the smart release strategy [screen count: 550 / limited shows] and ‘A’ certificate… Fri Rs 1.06 cr. #India biz,” he tweeted.

‘Thank You For Coming’ is facing a clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ and Rajveer Deol’s debut film ‘Dono’.

‘Thank You For Coming’ revolves around five friends and their tryst with the concept of female sexual pleasure. Besides Bhumi, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. Actors Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra have a special appearance in the film.

On receiving an overwhelming response over her role, Bhumi said, “The fact that I have been compared to all-time acting greats like Carole Lombard and Goldie Hawn by the media for my performance in Thank You For Coming is a hugely gratifying validation that will forever be special for me. I can’t believe that people are saying that I have delivered a performance of a lifetime. I’m still pinching myself reading all the love coming my way and I’m very happy about it.”

She added, “As an actor, I have only wanted to swim against the tide. The greater the challenge, the harder the task at hand, the more the opportunity to break the norm, this kind of environment is my thriving spot. I’m hugely grateful to all the film-makers who have seen me to be actor who will always try and go that extra mile for their vision.” Bhumi also thanked the makers for believing in her.

“I’m fortunate to have found an incredibly talented director in Karan Boolani and gifted, visionary producers in Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor in Thank You For Coming. They have given me a film of a lifetime and I couldn’t thank them enough. It is an important film for everyone to see – girls and boys because it talks about something that is extremely important and relevant. A girl has her rights. A woman has her rights. And she should be celebrated for exercising those rights. TYFC is a celebration of the spirit of womanhood and I’m incredibly proud that I have headlined this movie and been a vehicle to communicate this important message,” she emphasised.