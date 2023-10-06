‘I’m pinching myself seeing all love coming my way’: Bhumi Pednekar on ‘Thank You For Coming’

| Im Pinching Myself Seeing All Love Coming My Way Bhumi Pednekar On Thank You For Coming

'Thank You For Coming', which hit the theatres on Friday, also stars Sushant Divgikar, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor.

Mumbai: Actor Bhumi Pednekar’s performance in ‘Thank You For Coming’ is being appreciated by many.

In Karan Boolani’s directorial, she essays the lead role alongside Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Kusha Kapila, and Dolly Singh. The movie revolves around five friends and their tryst with the concept of female sexual pleasure.

On receiving an overwhelming response over her role, Bhumi said, “The fact that I have been compared to all-time acting greats like Carole Lombard and Goldie Hawn by the media for my performance in Thank You For Coming is a hugely gratifying validation that will forever be special for me. I can’t believe that people are saying that I have delivered a performance of a lifetime. I’m still pinching myself reading all the love coming my way and I’m very happy about it.”

She added, “As an actor, I have only wanted to swim against the tide. The greater the challenge, the harder the task at hand, the more the opportunity to break the norm, this kind of environment is my thriving spot. I’m hugely grateful to all the film-makers who have seen me to be actor who will always try and go that extra mile for their vision.”

Bhumi also thanked the makers for believing in her.

“I’m fortunate to have found an incredibly talented director in Karan Boolani and gifted, visionary producers in Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor in Thank You For Coming. They have given me a film of a lifetime and I couldn’t thank them enough. It is an important film for everyone to see – girls and boys because it talks about something that is extremely important and relevant. A girl has her rights. A woman has her rights. And she should be celebrated for exercising those rights. TYFC is a celebration of the spirit of womanhood and I’m incredibly proud that I have headlined this movie and been a vehicle to communicate this important message,” she emphasised.

