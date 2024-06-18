Bhupalpally: Elderly man protests saying ACP cheated him in land deal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 06:41 PM

Bhupalpally: An elderly man from Arepalli village of Tekumatla mandal in the district along with his family members staged a dharna holding bottles of pesticide on the Tekumatla road here, alleging that Peddapalli ACP Gaji Krishna had cheated him in a land deal.

Itikala Rayamallu alleged that the ACP had purchased 39 guntas of agricultural land from him in Arepally village and registered it in the name of his wife Bandari Radhika. During the registration, the ACP paid just Rs.7 lakh and promised to pay the balance amount at home. However, the ACP did not turn up and left the village without paying the balance amount.

He said that he was forced to stage a protest as the local police and the MLA were not doing justice to him.