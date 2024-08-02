Biden reaffirms US’ commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran

Discusses efforts to support Israel's defence against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive US military deployments

By PTI Published Date - 2 August 2024, 12:34 PM

US President Joe Biden

Washington: US President Joe Biden spoke to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reaffirmed his commitment to Israel’s security against all threats from Iran and its proxies, as the country braces for a response to the assassination of a top Hamas leader in Tehran.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now the presumptive presidential candidate of the Democratic Party in the November 5 election, also joined the call on Thursday. “The President reaffirmed his commitment to Israel’s security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis,” said a readout of the call.

The President discussed efforts to support Israel’s defence against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive US military deployments, it said. The call comes following the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah senior general Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

“Together with this commitment to Israel’s defence, the president stressed the importance of ongoing efforts to de-escalate broader tensions in the region. Vice President Harris also joined the call,” the White House said. Netanyahu’s government has not commented on the slaying of Haniyeh in Tehran, but the Palestinian militant group has blamed Israel.

Iran has vowed to avenge the killing. Hamas’s armed wing said the death of Haniyeh, who was widely viewed as the group’s overall leader, would take the battle with Israel to new dimensions and have major repercussions. The group attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people. Since the attack, Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas.

Hours before Haniyeh was targeted, Israel said it had killed senior Hezbollah leader Shukr in Beirut. Israel believes he was responsible for a rocket attack that killed 12 people in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday. Hezbollah has denied any involvement.

A response from Hezbollah over the death is expected. In the past, the heavily armed, Iranian-supported group has responded to the killings of senior members by firing barrages of rockets into Israel.