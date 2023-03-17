Big C announces attractive offers on mobiles, smart TVs, laptops on occasion of Ugadi festival

Big C offers discounts on purchase of mobiles a 10 per cent cash back, on Smart TV will get Rs.1,500 cash back, and laptops can be bought on easy installments

Published Date - 09:24 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Ugadi festival, Big C will be offering several attractive offers on mobiles, Smart TVs and laptops, for its customers, said CMD Big C, M.Balu Chowdhary.

On purchase of mobiles, 10 per cent cash back, interest free easy installments with no down payment is offered apart from an assured gift. Those buying Smart TV will get Rs.1,500 cash back and laptops can be bought on easy installments.

There were other offers too that include 51 per cent discount on branded accessories, Rs.5,000 instant discount and Rs.2000 worth adaptor free on purchase of Iphone. The cash back offers include Rs.10,000 on Samsung mobile, Rs.5,000 on Vivo, 10 per cent on Oppo mobile.

