Hyderabad: KUN Hyundai to offer special services at its workshop till March 30

Kun Hyundai Hyderabad went step closer to the customers with a summer camp in the workshop

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Hyderabad: Kun Hyundai Hyderabad went step closer to the customers with a summer camp in the workshop.

As per Hyundai pre-service camp, KUN Hyundai said it is holding the camp with the support of their vice-president, Srinivas, service manager, Hamid with customer, till March 30.

The special service offers on Hyundai car include free A/C check-up, special discount on A/C parts, 15% labour discount on A/C servicing, 10% discount on A/C refrigerant filling, 10% discount on A/C disinfectant, 20% discount on RSA retail, 10% discount on interior & exterior beautification and

10% discount on mechanical labour (on availing PMS), a press release said.

