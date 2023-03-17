Hyderabad: KUN Hyundai to offer special services at its workshop till March 30

Kun Hyundai Hyderabad went step closer to the customers with a summer camp in the workshop
As per Hyundai pre-service camp, KUN Hyundai said it is holding the camp with the support of their vice-president, Srinivas, service manager, Hamid with customer, till March 30.
The special service offers on Hyundai car include free A/C check-up, special discount on A/C parts, 15% labour discount on A/C servicing, 10% discount on A/C refrigerant filling, 10% discount on A/C disinfectant, 20% discount on RSA retail, 10% discount on interior & exterior beautification and
10% discount on mechanical labour (on availing PMS), a press release said.