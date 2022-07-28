Big demand for AI, ML diplomas in Telangana

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Updated On - 10:45 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing and big data – the polytechnic education scene in Telangana is changing big time.

From the days when polytechnic education was looked down upon by many, diploma courses in the latest and in-demand subjects, ranging from AI to cyber security and their ilk, are among the most popular now. The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 first phase admissions are proof of how education in Telangana, in this case polytechnic, is adapting to the times and preparing the youth for the job market.

Computers and related courses were the top choices for students for admissions into diploma courses this academic year. Diploma in artificial intelligence & machine learning, diploma in cloud computing and big data, diploma in cyber physical systems and security and diploma computer engineering courses saw 100 per cent seats allotted in the first phase admissions.

As per the seat allotment details issued by the Department of Technical Education on Thursday, other courses where 100 per cent seats allotted were diploma in architectural assistantship, diploma in biomedical engineering, diploma in chemical engineering, diploma in electronics and video engineering, and diploma in leather and fashion technology.

Although 79,051 candidates qualified in the TS POLYCET 2022, only 25,146 participated in the web counselling in the way of exercising web options. While there were 28,083 available seats in 118 polytechnic colleges across the State, 20,695 (73.69 per cent) were allotted to students leaving 7,388 vacant after the first phase of seat allotment.

A total of 393 seats were allotted under the economically weaker section quota. Special category (NCC and Sports) seats will be allotted in the final phase of counselling after receiving priorities from authorities concerned.

Those students who received seat allotment must self-report online on the website https://tspolycet.nic.in/ to confirm the admission besides make fee payment on or before July 31. The provisional allotment order automatically stands cancelled, if candidates fail to pay the amount or self-report online on or before July 31.

Candidates who are satisfied with the present allotment and paid the fee online and self-reported through the website need not exercise options once again in the final phase counselling. However, they have to report in person at the allotted college between August 8 and 10.

All eligible candidates can participate in the next round of counselling for change of college or branch, if desired. The academic session will commence on August 8 and there will be an orientation from August 8 to 16, while the classwork will begin on August 17.