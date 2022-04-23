‘Bigg Boss’ fame Sohel’s ‘Lucky Lakshman’ launched in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:05 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Hyderabad: ‘Lucky Lakshman’ is an out-and-out family entertainer telling the curious incidents in the life of a youngster who feels that he is unlucky although everyone around him says he is so lucky.

Produced by Haritha Gogineni and Ramya Prabhakar on Vaishnavi Arts and Dattatreya Media, the film features ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Sohel and Mokksha as the lead pair. The film’s puja event was held recently in Hyderabad.

The event was attended by guests such as Miriyala Ravindra Reddy, Bekkem Venugopal, Puppala Ramesh and Raja Ravindra, all of whom handed over the script to the makers. Praveen Sattaru gave the first clap. C Kalyan directed the first shot. Producer Appi Reddy unveiled the film’s motion poster.

Speaking on the occasion, actor Sohel said, “I am not accepting one movie after another just like that. I am accepting projects only if I am convinced that they have got a strong story. My directors and producers are passionate when it comes to script choices. In terms of technical output and other aspects, they are uncompromising. ‘Lucky Lakshman’ is going to be made by efficient technicians. We need female producers who make movies with a rich taste. I thank the director and the producers for this opportunity.”

Producer Haritha Gogineni said, “I began my career in the IT sector and have been into the realty sector. Director AR Abhi is passionate and talented. Looking at his talent and passion, I came forward to produce this movie although I am a stranger to the film industry. Abhi’s story is quite fresh. My friend Ramya Prabhakar and I studied the crafts and what is required to make a film for six months before taking the plunge. We chose Sohel for the lead role because he is a hard worker. I thank Anup Rubens and cinematographer Andrew for coming on board. Editor Prawin Pudi and lyricist Bhaskarabhatla are also working on our film.”

Director AR Abhi said, “I have been an assistant director before. When I wanted to turn to a director, Haritha garu asked me to narrate a story. She liked my story and I am here. That’s why I have used the word ‘Lucky’ in the title – it’s also apt for the story. Sohel accepted the film in the first sitting. Although this is a debut for the producers, they have roped in a highly experienced team. I hope this distinctive film will be liked by the audience.”

Heroine Mokksha said, “I feel lucky to be getting to work with senior talents. I thank the director and the producers for giving me this opportunity.”

Besides the lead pair, the film also has Devi Prasad, Raja Ravindra, Sameer, Kadambari Kiran, and Jhansi, among others.