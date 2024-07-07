Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik slaps Vishal Pandey over remarks on wife Kritika

Comment over wife leads to slapgate in Big Boss OTT 3. Armaan Malik who slapped Vishal Pandey, likely to be shunted out of show

By IANS Updated On - 7 July 2024, 08:46 AM

Bigboss OTT 3 contestants. Armaan Malik slaps Vishal Pandey

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT contestant Armaan Malik slapped his co-housemate Vishal Pandey in the controversial reality show.

In the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode, Armaan’s first wife and former contestant Payal Malik made a surprise visit. However, she confronted Vishal about his comments on Armaan’s second wife Kritika Malik, who too is a contestant in the show.

“What you said about Kritika is unacceptable! She’s a mother and a wife, and you need to respect that” Payal told Vishal. Vishal, who had previously confessed his feelings for Kritika, said: “I like Kritika, and I feel guilty about it.”

After Payal left, Armaan went to talk to Vishal about the same and the two had an argument. The argument led to using abusive language for each other and then in the heat of the moment Armaan slapped Vishal. Other contestants intervened and tried to stop the fight between the two.

Physical assault is not allowed in “Bigg Boss”. If the rule is broken, the contestants involved are evicted on immediate basis. It is unclear as of now if Armaan has been shown the exit door or not. Details for the same are still under wraps. “Bigg Boss OTT 3” airs on Jio cinema Premium.