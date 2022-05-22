Bigg Boss Telugu OTT: Bindu Madhavi takes the trophy home

Published Date - 02:01 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Hyderabad: The 84-days-roller coaster ride of Bigg Boss Non-Stop, aka the OTT version of Bigg Boss Telugu, came to an end on Sunday evening, with Bindu Madhavi lifting the trophy. Akhil Sarthak finished as the first runner-up of the OTT season, while Shiva ended up in the third position.

Meanwhile, Ariyana Glory, who finished fourth, took the suitcase containing ten lakh rupees, making the winners’ prize money 40 lakhs.

The win feels even more special as it was the first time in all the six seasons that Telugu Bigg Boss sees a female winner. Lifting the trophy, Bindu dedicated her win to the late-bloomers, who never choose to give up on their dreams.

Though fans expected grand celebrations, it seems that Bindu chose a low-key celebration with her closest friends and family. However, netizens have congratulated and celebrated her win on Twitter:

Here's the official winning moment. That moment that we and Bindu have been waiting for 84 days. Congratulations @thebindumadhavi. You made us very proud ❣️#BinduMadhavi #BiggBossNonStop #ConquerorBinduMadhavi pic.twitter.com/YNkGlynY8g — Shashank (@Shashank97says) May 21, 2022

🔶Winning speech ante ila undali🔥 🔶She is giving hope for everyone

To the late bloomers🏆✊ 🔶Bindu madhavi inspiring speech 👏 Congratulations 🎉#BinduMadhavi #BiggBossNonStop #BiggBossNonStopTelugu @thebindumadhavi pic.twitter.com/snQtdLstHA — Sreedhar Marati (@SreedharSri4u) May 21, 2022

The reality show hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna offered 24×7 live streaming in its 12-week run. Seventeen contestants had entered the Bigg Boss house and were grouped into two teams, Warriors and Challengers. Former contestants were included in Team Warriors and Bigg Boss debutants were part of Team Challengers.

