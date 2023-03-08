Anger Tales Premieres on 9 March on Disney Plus Hotstar

Wed - 8 March 23

Hyderabad: Anger Tales is the latest Telugu series that has quite some interest and excitement among the audience. This is because the series’ story is based on the most common emotion of the public, which is anger. The trailer for the Anger Tales series was released very recently, and it attained a good response among audiences. Now, Anger Tales is just a day away from its release.

Anger Tales is going to be released tomorrow on the Disney Plus Hotstar OTT platform in Telugu. Anger Tales is an anthology that comprises four lives and stories with a common theme and emotion, anger.

Anger Tals stars Venkatesh Maha, Suhas, Tharun Bhascker, Ravindra Vijay, Phani Acharya, Bindu Madhavi, and Madonna Sebastian in the main roles. Prabhala Tilak is the writer and director of the film. Smaran Sai composed the music.