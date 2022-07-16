Bihar minister lauds Telangana’s TMREIS initiative

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:26 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana government’s initiative of Minority Residential Schools for providing free education in English medium for minority children was lauded by Bihar Minister for Minorities Welfare, Md Zama Khan.

Mr.Khan who visited the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) head office on Saturday, appreciated the Telangana model of residential education system. He was impressed with the quality of education, nutritious food and hostel facilities extended to the students of TMREIS.

Describing these schools as a milestone in the development of Telangana, he lauded the efforts of Chief Minister, K.Chandrashekhar Rao for bringing revolution in the form of education for the socio-economic development of minorities in the State.

Mr. Khan expressed confidence that TMREIS would make a big impact in building up the society in Telangana and desired that more schools would be established in the future.

Mr.Khan was welcomed at TMREIS office by Koppula Eshwar, Minister for Minority Welfare, Mohd Mahmood Ali, Home Minister and A.K.Khan, Advisor to Telangana on Minorities Affairs and TMREIS president, according to a press release issued by B.Shafiullah, secretary, TMREIS.