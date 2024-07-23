KCR lays out strategy for BRS MLAs for Assembly session

In a three-hour long meeting, Chandrashekhar Rao discussed the strategies and directed the legislators to put up an united and well-coordinated fight to press on the people's issues.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 07:13 PM

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday discussed an elaborate strategy for the party’s MLAs and MLCs on issues to be inside the Assembly and the Council and to expose the government’s failures in front of the public.

In a three-hour long meeting of the BRS Legislative Party at Telangana Bhavan here on Tuesday, Chandrashekhar Rao discussed the strategies and directed the legislators to put up an united and well-coordinated fight to press on the people’s issues. The party also discussed about defection of MLAs to the ruling Congress and decided to adopt a special strategy to deal with them separately.

Briefing mediapersons later, senior leader T Harish Rao stated that after the State budget was introduced in the Assembly on July 25, a delegation of BRS MLAs and MLCs would leave for Medigadda and Kannepally pump house. They would visit both the places on July 26 to pressurise the State government into utilising water from Godavari River for agricultural purposes, by pumping water into key reservoirs and then to agricultural fields. He criticised the government for not lifting the water through pumps and wasting lakhs of cusecs of water by letting them go downstream.

The BRS would submit an adjournment motion in the Assembly on Wednesday seeking a discussion on unemployment issues. The party also plans to raise the Congress government’s alleged scandals, particularly in the Civil Supplies and Excise departments in the last seven months. “We will also raise the issues of attempts to introduce beer banned in other States in Telangana without the Minister’s knowledge and also question the delay in recognising RTC employees as government employees,” he added.

He said the main opposition would demand payment of fee reimbursement arrears and also address the delay in release of Rythu Bharosa farm investment support.

The senior BRS legislator criticised the Congress and BJP MPs for not taking up Telangana’s issues in Parliament and not staging protests before the Speaker’s podium in the Lok Sabha. He called on Congress MPs to stage a dharna in front of the Prime Minister’s office and wear black badges in the Parliament as a mark of protest against the injustices done to Telangana in the union budget.

On the occasion, former Speaker and MLC S Madhusudhanachari was unanimously elected as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council. The remaining posts, including deputy floor leaders and party whips in both Houses, will be announced soon.

Former Ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, MLAs Chinta Prabhakar, Kova Lakshmi, Vijayudu and MLC Surabhi Vani Devi were also present.