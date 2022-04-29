Bihar: Power minister assures to sort out 1000 MW power shortage soon

Published Date - 12:36 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Patna: Acknowledging power shortage across the state, Bihar’s Power Minister, Bijendra Prasad Yadav assured on Thursday that a power shortage of around 1000 Megawatt (MW) power will be resolved in a day or two.

“A power supply shortage of around 1000MW is presently going on in the state and it will be resolved in a day or two,” said Yadav.

Adding further Yadav said, “there is some problem all over the country and in Bihar. We are taking steps to overcome them.” According to Yadav, a unit of Navinagar that started running on Thursday is capable of supplying approximately 500-600 MW power.

He also asserted that talks with the central government (regarding the shortage of power supply) are going on. The statement of the Power Minister of Bihar came when the country is facing ‘power crisis’ amid the reports of coal shortage at power plants in the country.

As per the central government’s data on Tuesday, the maximum all-India power demand met was recorded at 201.066 GW. The Union Ministry of Power said that the demand for power surpassed last year’s maximum demand 200.539 GW which occurred on 7 July 2021.

Earlier in March 2022, the growth in energy demand was observed around 8.9 per cent, and it is likely to reach about 215-220 GW in May-June.

Meanwhile on Monday, RK Singh (Union Minister for Power) had met the Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed the measures to enhance efficiency in coal transport to power plants.

Indian Railways has ramped up the coal transportation resulting in 32 per cent more coal freight loading between September 2021 and March 2022.