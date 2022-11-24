Bihar woman gets triple talaq over phone, case lodged

A woman in Bihar's Rohtas district alleged that she was given 'triple talaq' by her husband over phone.

By IANS Published Date - 12:27 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Patna: A woman in Bihar’s Rohtas district alleged that she was given ‘triple talaq‘ by her husband over phone.

The victim, Tarannum, lodged a complaint in women police station in Rohtas seeking justice in this matter.

Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, the accused can face imprisonment up to three years if found guilty of giving triple talaq.

“My husband resides in Ranchi and is married to another girl. I was unaware of it. When some of the relatives came to Neel Kothi locality in Dehri town in Rohtas district, they asked me as to why I did not object to the act of my husband Shoyab. When I contacted Shoyab to enquire, he abused me and said talaq three times. He asked me to leave his house in Rohtas and disconnected the phone,” Tarannum said.

“I got married to Shoyab on May 30, 2014. He took me to Ranchi but his behaviour towards me was extremely bad. He used to take other girls inside the house and forced me to stay outside for hours. I stayed there for 10 days and returned to Rohtas. When I informed Shoyab’s mother about his immoral activities, she said she was aware of it and expected that I will bring him on the right path,” Tarannum said.

“Shoyab also demanded money in the initial stage of marriage and my parents also gave him the same. As his demand increased day by day, my parents refused to give the money,” she said.

“Now, I have a five-year-old daughter. Our future is in dark,” Tarranum said.

Laxmi Patel, the SHO of women police station in Rohtas said: “We have received an application and registered an FIR. The investigation is currently underway and efforts are on to nab the accused.”