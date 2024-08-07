Bike parked outside Medak police station stolen

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 August 2024, 06:43 PM

Medak: A man, who visited the Medak police station and parked his bike outside the station, returned to find that the vehicle was stolen.

Gantaji Gangadhar, a resident of Aurangabad in the municipality, had accompanied his friends to the police station to meet the police over some issue on Wednesday afternoon. He came out of the police station an hour later to find his bike missing. The incident left Gangadhar and even the police in shock, as the bike was taken away in broad daylight. The police were going through CCTV footage to find who took away the bike.

Gangadhar lodged a complaint.