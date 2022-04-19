Biliti Electric to set up world’s largest electric 3-wheeler factory in Telangana

Published Date - 04:55 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: Telangana is all set to become home for the world’s largest electric three-wheeler factory with Hyderabad-based entrepreneur’s company Biliti Electric announcing its intention to set up the facility here.

Headed by Rahul Gayam, the California-based company will set up the factory with a production capacity of 2,40,000 electric vehicles each year.

The new plant is estimated to drive private investment of $150 million and expected to create 3,000 jobs in the State, a press release said. Biliti currently operates through an exclusive manufacturing partnership with Hyderabad- based Gayam Motor Works (GMW) for manufacturing its three-wheelers.

“When we launched the EV policy two years ago, it was with the mission to make Telangana a preferred destination for setting up electric vehicle manufacturing. We are now seeing that becoming true with companies like Biliti establishing the world’s largest three-wheeler factory here,” said Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

This is the largest investment in the EV manufacturing announced in the State this year and it comes shortly after another California-based company Fisker announced its second headquarters in Hyderabad, he said.

He also added that the story of Biliti is not just another opportunity because of the State’s encouraging policy but a realization of the State’s vision for innovation and technology with the founders of the company directly associated with T-Hub through a previous start up.

The facility will be built in two phases over an area of 200 acres. Phase I will be developed over 13.5 acres with the capability to produce 18,000 vehicles per year and is expected to be operational in early 2023. The larger facility spread across 200 acres will be operational in 2024 and have the capability to produce 2,40,000 vehicles per year. The plants will produce all of Biliti’s products including the cargo model Taskman and the passenger version Urban to serve customers in the global markets.

Biliti Electric’s CEO Rahul Gayam said, “Our batteries and drivetrain are compact and modular in design, allowing them to have wider applications in auto, marine, warehousing, and backup power sectors enabling the buildout of an EV ecosystem.”

Biliti’s Taskman is a last-mile delivery vehicle which is deployed in 15 countries across the globe including Japan, USA, UK, France, Portugal, Germany, Lebanon, Uganda, Kenya, Senegal, Nepal, Bangladesh, Dubai and India, and has covered over 20 million miles.

In addition to the manufacturing facility, it has assembly plants in the US, Portugal, and Kenya. Taskman is being used by Amazon, IKEA, Wasoko (Sokowatch), BigBasket (Tata), Zomato, Flipkart (Walmart), Grofers among others.

